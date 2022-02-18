ELKINS, W.Va. — Three people have been charged after officers found meth during a traffic stop in Elkins.

On Feb. 17, officers with the Elkins Police Department were observing the area of Flood Control Road in Elkins when they saw a maroon Mitusbishi SUV with an expired registration sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Ryan Barb

When officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Barb, 29, of Elkins, ran a stop sign before officers stopped the vehicle on Haddix Road; prior to the stop, officers saw “a white object fly out of the passenger side window into the ditch,” officers said.

At that point, officers made contact with Bard and the vehicle’s passengers, Daniel Worles, 35; and Samantha Carver, 33, both of Elkins. They then back-tracked “to the site of the object that was thrown” and found a plastic bag containing presumed meth, according to the complaint.

Daniel Worles

After locating the presumed methamphetamine, officers detained Barb, Worles and Carver and then performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in officers locating a set of digital scales as well as other supplies, officers said.

Each of the individuals was taken in for processing, and after being read their Miranda statement, “all three had conflicting stories about their days and the incident,” but after speaking with each of the individuals, officers were able to gather proper information about the incident, according to the complaint.

Samantha Carver

From Barb, Worles and Carver’s statements, officers learned that the three were “on a trip to Buckhannon and then on to Weston to meet a male subject and pick up some methamphetamine and then come back to Elkins,” officers said.

In that interview, Worles “advised the methamphetamine was his and that he was selling it to save up money,” and that “he was the one who threw the methamphetamine out the window,” but that “the scales were not his nor were the bags,” according to the complaint.

When speaking with Barb, officers learned that “he had been getting rid of some of Worles’ product for him”; Carver told officers that “nothing was hers,” officers said.

When officers weighed the presumed meth, it totaled 57.52 grams, according to the complaint.

Worles and Barb have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

Carver has been charged with conspiracy. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.