GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Three people were charged with drug possession after officers executed a search warrant in Taylor County.

On Nov. 10, officers with the Grafton Police Department executed a search warrant for a garage at a property in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

Kaitlyn Burton Lloyd Ketterman Zachariah Hart

Officers stated Zachariah Hart, 31, of Grafton; Kaitlyn Burton, 25, of Independence; and Lloyd Ketterman, 25, of Grant Town, were detained at the beginning of the search while they were loading items from the building into two vehicles.

Officers located a backpack between the vehicles, but all individuals present denied ownership of the item. The backpack contained a set of digital scales and a sandwich bag box containing several baggies, the complaint states.

One bag had “crystal-like substances” of presumed methamphetamine and another “was white and cake-like in consistency” of presumed fentanyl. Also in the backpack were “other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia”; Ketterman’s wallet contained more than $500 dollars, officers said.

During the search, officers retrieved stolen items; the presumed methamphetamine and fentanyl were sent to the West Virginia State Police forensics lab for testing, according to the criminal complaint.

Hart, Burton and Ketterman were each charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.