3 people charged with neglect in Randolph Co. after troopers say they find drugs in home with 4-year-old

BEVERLY, W.Va. — Three people have been charged with child neglect after troopers found drugs and open needles while assisting parole officers on a search of a residence housing a 4-year-old.

Blake Carver

On Jan. 9, troopers with the Beverly detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Bennett Drive in Beverly to assist parole officers with a search for Blake Carver, 32, of Beverly, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they came in contact with Carver, as well as two other individuals: Misty Pritt, 32, of Fairmont, and Preston Burrows 30, of Montrose, officer said.

Preston Burrows

Upon entering the residence, troopers saw multiple “open” needles lying on the floor in the front bedroom, kitchen table and hallway, according to the complaint. Troopers said they also found clear plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine.

Parole officers told troopers that there were containers of medicine and pill substances on the floor, as well, according to the complaint.

Misty Pritt

Troopers said there was a 4-year-old child in the residence who was barefoot and in “close proximity” of the open needles and bags of presumed methamphetamine.

Carver, Pritt and Burrows are all charged with child neglect. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond, each.