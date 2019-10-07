3 people facing drug charges following Randolph County traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man and two Randolph County men have been arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Elkins.

On Thursday, October 3, Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck with a broken passenger-side tail light that was traveling from Corridor H/219 to North Randolph Avenue and ran a stop sign, according to a criminal complaint.

Dakota Martin

Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as they approached it to conduct the traffic stop. Deputies then notified the driver, Dakota Martin, 24, of Elkins, of the traffic violations and asked him to exit the vehicle.

At this time, a passenger of the vehicle, Zeb Young, 24, of Elkins, pulled a small bag of what he said was marijuana out of his pocket, according to deputies. The complaint stated that nearby Elkins Police officers and West Virginia State troopers arrived on scene to help detain the subjects.

During the vehicle search that followed, law enforcement found a black backpack under the back passenger seat, which contained separate bags of what deputies believe to be marijuana and mushrooms along with a scale, according to the complaint. Law enforcement also located a skull-shaped jar containing what deputies believe to be marijuana between Martin and Zeb Young, court documents stated.

Deputies said that while Martin and Zeb Young were being detained, Elkins Police officers found a container in the passenger-side door which had pills that were identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride inside. Zeb young denied that the pills were his and stated the only drugs he had was the marijuana, according to the complaint.

Zane Young

While detaining the back-seat passenger, Zane Young, 23, of Buckhannon, officers located a vape pen with what Zane Young stated was marijuana, according to court documents. Following processing, but without being questioned, Zane Young stated that he wanted to take possession of the bag that was found under the seat, according to deputies. At Tygart Valley Regional Jail, a small bag of what Zane Young stated was marijuana was found in the cargo pockets of his shorts, according to the criminal complaint.

Martin, Zeb Young and Zane Young have each been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.