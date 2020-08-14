3 people facing following search warrant in large drug investigation in Marion Co.

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Multiple individuals were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served on what troopers referred to as a “trap house” in Pleasant Valley.

Travis Pignanelli

A criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, August 12, troopers obtained a search warrant for a residence on Pleasant Valley Road in the Pleasant Valley area of Marion County.

Troopers said that the search warrant was obtained as part of a large drug investigation in which the residence was being utilized as a “trap house,” which they said is a building used to house drug addicts and drug dealers.

Upon executing the search warrant, troopers located Travis Pignanelli, 33, of Lost Creek; Michael Wollard, 35, of Fairmont and Kelsy Ashcraft, 23.

Michael Wollard

During the search, troopers said they found Pignanelli to be in possession of several Suboxone tablets ready for sale.

Troopers said Wollard was wanted out of the state of Virginia and was in possession of a large amount heroin ready for sale.

Lastly, troopers said Ashcraft was in possession of a large amount of heroin for “sale and/or consumption.”

Kelsy Ashcraft

The complaint stated that after speaking to some of the individuals, it was discovered that all of the individuals are “heroin addicts and come to the residence to conspire and use heroin.”

Pignanelli and Wollard have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony, and Ashcraft has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court document. All three individuals are being held at North Central Regional Jail.