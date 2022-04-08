WESTON, W.Va. — Three people have been charged after allegedly attacking a woman at a residence in Lewis County.

Samuel Thomas

On April 1, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic violence incident taking place at a residence on Right Freemans Creek in Lewis County, according to a criminal complaint.

Betty Rollins

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a female victim who said that she was attacked by three people, identified as Samuel Thomas, 47, of Weston; Betty Rollins, 43, of Walkersville; and Frank Boyer, 44, of Crawford, who walked through the front door when she arrived at the residence, deputies said.

Frank Boyer

The victim told deputies that Thomas “started punching her in the back of the head,” Rollins “started punching her in the face” and Boyer “put his foot on her face with his heel on her neck” and continued “until she lost consciousness,” according to the complaint.

When the victim was able to get up, she went into a room of the residence and locked the door before escaping through the window, deputies said.

Once the victim left the residence, she contacted 911 from a neighboring house; deputies saw that the victim had “a black eye,” “multiple bruises” and she was “diagnosed with a subdermal hematoma,” according to the complaint.

Thomas, Rollins and Boyer have been charged with malicious wounding; additionally, Thomas has been charged with strangulation. They are being held in Central Regional Jail.