3 people indicted on 1st-degree murder charges during June 2021 session of Preston County grand jury

Robert Quinn

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Three individuals have been indicted on first-degree murder charges during the June 2021 session of the Preston County grand jury.

Laura Martin

According to the Preston County Circuit Court, Robert Quinn, 43, and Laura Martin, 36, both of Tunnelton, were indicted on the charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and concealment of a deceased body stemming from an incident in October 2020 which left Philip “Buckie” Barlow as the victim.

Andrew Prudnick

Separately, Andrew Prudnick, 28, of Albright, has been charged with first-degree murder stemming from a verbal altercation leading to the death of Ryan Sines in Kingwood, according to circuit court officials.

More indictments will be released when the grand jury session is concluded, officials said.