3 people receive drug charges in Preston County after attempting to avoid capture by hiding in their vehicle, deputies say

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — Three people have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after deputies said they found them parked in the middle of a road in order to avoid capture.

Courtney Jenkins

On July 16, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the South Preston Highway area of Tunnelton when they observed a dark colored Subaru hatchback believed to be operated by a man involved in a disturbance call from earlier that day, according to a criminal complaint.

After following the Subaru to ensure that it was the one driven by the male subject, its driver pulled out of sight but deputies were able to locate the vehicle later “sitting nearly in the middle of Buckeye Road with its lights off,” deputies said.

Deputies pulled up to the Subaru and approached the driver’s side where they observed the “driver and front passenger slouched low in their sears appearing to attempt to conceal themselves,” at which point deputies identified the Subaru’s occupants as Andrew Taylor, 36, of Akron, Ohio; Courtney Jenkins, 24, of Shanks; and Joseph Bondurant, 38, of Akron, Ohio; according to the complaint.

Joseph Bondurant

While deputies were performing a terry frisk of Bondurant’s person, they found a needle in his pocket as well as a “large rubber band that Bondurant stated he used to shoot up methamphetamine,” deputies said.

When asked why they were sitting in the middle of the road with their lights off, Taylor — who was the vehicle’s driver — informed deputies that they were “attempting to avoid law enforcement when he saw the police cruiser pull in behind them,” according to the complaint.

Deputies said that “none of the defendants appeared to know much about one another and stated that they had traveled from Ohio,” in the Subaru which belonged to Jenkins, who gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.

Andrew Taylor

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found five cell phones, a set of digital scales and several bags containing a white crystal-like substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine in a quantity of 11.11 grams, according to the complaint.

Also in the vehicle, deputies found a black container with drug paraphernalia inside; each of the vehicle’s occupants “claimed to not have knowledge of the methamphetamine in the vehicle,” deputies said.

Taylor, Bondurant and Jenkins are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond each.