CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down sentences for three members of a Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring, Wednesday.

Judge Kleeh sentenced Leonard Jasmine, 30 of Houston, to more than 10 years(121 months) behind bars for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Leonard Jasmine

Jasmine pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.” Jasmine admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride, and fentanyl from the spring of 2018 to October 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Jasmine remains in the Central Regional Jail, pending a move to a federal prison.

Kleeh sentenced Jeffrey Howard, 24 of Houston, to more than seven years (87 months) in federal prison for his role in the methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, Ihlenfeld announced.

Jeffrey Howard

Howard pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Howard admitted to having methamphetamine in Monongalia County in September 2019.

Howard is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Sabrina Burton, 25 of Morgantown, was sentenced to three years of probation, Ihlenfeld said

Burton, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Burton admitted to having heroin in May 2020 in Monongalia County.

Howard and Burton were two of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task forces have members from the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.