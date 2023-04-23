CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three people suffered gunshots wounds during an incident early Sunday morning at a bar, Clarksburg Police said in a news release.

Officers were called to Good Times Bar, on Milford Street, around 2:20 a.m., Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said.

The incident left three people wounded, with two of them being treated at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, and a third person being transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, according to Kiddy.

Officers are also aware of a fourth person who was involved in the incident, but was not injured, the release said. The identities of any of those involved have not been released.

Investigators were still processing the scene Sunday morning.

A update will be released as more details become available, Clarksburg Police said.

