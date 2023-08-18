CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A two-week-long investigation targeting non-compliant sex offenders led to the arrest of 39 people around West Virginia on a variety of charges, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Operation Blue & Gold Shield” started on Aug. 7 and ended on Aug. 18, according to U.S. Marshals.

Gabriel Hargus (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Of the 39 felony arrests, U.S. Marshals said nine were for sex offender registry violations and five for sex-related crimes, with others arrested on warrants for first-degree and attempted murder, second- and third-degree sexual assault, child pornography, solicitation, escape, drug-related crimes, and supervised release violations.

A grand jury indicted Gabriel Allen Hargus, 46, of Mineral Wells, as a part of this investigation. He was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and is currently on the run from law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Hargus’ whereabouts or any other non-compliant sex offender can send a tip using their online tipline service by clicking here or calling them at 1-877-WANTED-2.