3rd member of 11 person Fairmont drug ring pleads guilty to federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A third man has admitted to his role in a Fairmont drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Doriawn Rogers, 21 of Detroit, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Rogers admitted to distributing heroin and fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in August 2020.

Rogers was one of 11 people indicted, last April, by a federal grand jury.

Two others, William Charleston, 41 of Detroit, and Nathaniel Williams, 63 of Fairmont, have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Rogers faces at least one and up 40 years in federal prison.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over Monday’s hearing.