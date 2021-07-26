3rd member of 6 person Harrison County drug ring gets lengthy prison sentence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Harrison County man to 14 years in federal prison, Monday, for a methamphetamine charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

David Monroe, 35 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in November 2020. Monroe admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in Harrison County in December 2019.

Monroe was indicted, along with five others, in June 2020. Co-defendant Ashley Bennett was sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars, earlier this month, while Charles Gaines received an 8-year prison term last month. The other three James Audia II, Steven Denkenberger, Jr. and Joseph Hobbs have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Ashley Bennett

Steven Denkenberger Jr

Joseph Hobbs

David Monroe

Charles Gaines

Monroe faced a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the ring.

Monroe remains in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.