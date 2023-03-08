WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four individuals have been arrested after the Westover Police Department found multiple narcotics in a Westover residence, per a release.

Joshua Strobel Lutz Adamczyk Timothy Strobel

On Wednesday, March 8, around 12 a.m., officers received information from a cooperating source that claimed illegal narcotics were being sold at 111 Western Avenue in Westover. The officers conducted an investigation and received a qualifying amount of information to obtain a search warrant from the Monongalia Magistrate.

Officers from the Westover and Granville Police Departments executed the search warrant at approximately 2 a.m. on March 8. Per a release, the officers located approximately 21.8 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 7.5 grams of a cocaine-fentanyl mixture, several scales, small plastic bags and financial paperwork. No guns or cash were seized.

Joshua Strobel, Lutz Adamczyk and Courtney Carubia were arrested for possession with intent to distribute drugs and conspiracy. Timothy Strobel was also arrested for conspiracy. No photo was available for Carubia.