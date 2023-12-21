BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four people have been charged after deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department said that they found suspected heroin/fentanyl.

According to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies were made aware of the whereabouts of Robert Carl “RJ” Beam Jr, 27, after spotting a red Ford Focus outside of a camper on Stony Run Road that they said belonged to him.

Jason Dewayne Browning James Bronson Browning Samantha Dawn Burnside Robert Carl “RJ” Beam Jr

Deputies knocked on the door of the camper and were met by Jason Dewayne Browning, 48, who told them that only he and two other women—later identified as Samantha Dawn Burnside, 32, and Zeearra Gray—were in the camper. All three of them stepped outside the camper where deputies said they found heroin/fentanyl stamps on Samantha and Jason.

Shortly after, RJ was found to be also located in the camper and was arrested without incident. Deputies said that they found “multiple articles” of drug paraphernalia on the bed where RJ was sitting. Deputies then placed RJ, Samantha and Jason in cruisers.

Afterward, another person on-scene told deputies that the owner of the camper, James Bronson Browning, 43, was also inside despite being told earlier that he was “in the country working on a vehicle.”

Deputies went back inside the camper and found James hiding under the covers of a bed. Deputies said they told James to show his hands from underneath the covers before he attempted to grab one of the deputy’s hand/Taser. The deputy Tased James, who then showed his hands and was placed under arrest.

All four people arrested were taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for multiple charges; all are being held on surety/cash bonds.

Robert Carl “RJ” Beam Jr was charged with five felony counts of prohibited person possessing a firearm and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Samantha Dawn Burnside and Jason Dewayne Browning were charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of heroin/fentanyl, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. Both are being held on $7,500 bonds.

James Bronson Browning was charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and conspiracy. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.