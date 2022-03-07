CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Clarksburg, Friday.

A Clarksburg police officer pulled over an SUV on West Main Street after the driver performed several suspicious actions, according to court documents.

During the stop, the officer ran her K-9 around the vehicle and the dog indicated the presence of drugs, the documents said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found methamphetamine and crack cocaine, they said.

The SUV’s four occupants: Crystal Harding, 47 of Mount Clare; Patrick Wolford, 48 of Clarksburg; Lora Cumpston, 44 of Salem and Robin Rogers, 52 of Mount Clare are all each charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of conspiracy.

Wolford and Cumpston are being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $30,000 each.

Harding and Rogers are not listed on the regional jail website.