4 given drug charges resulting from traffic stop in Doddridge County

CENTER POINT, W.Va. – Four individuals have been arrested on drug-related charges as a result of a traffic stop in Doddridge County.

On Oct. 5, officers with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources came across two vehicles, a motorcycle and car, which were blocking the road on Pike Fork near Center Point, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremy Stackpole

When NRP officers made contact with the car, they identified its occupants as Jeremy Stackpole, 40; Elizabeth Oldaker, 39; and Sharon Dodd, 50, all of Clarksburg, and noticed open alcohol containers inside, officers said.

Dodd, who was the driver, admitted she had been drinking, and deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene to assist with the traffic stop, according to the complaint.

The deputies’ K9 partner did an open air search around the vehicle, and Dodd consented to a search of the car, officers said. During the search, NRP officers found a bag containing drug packaging items, scales, marijuana, packages containing a white crystal-like substance and multiple items used to smoke drugs, according to the complaint.

Sharon Dodd

During a post-Miranda interview, Oldaker told Doddridge County Sheriff’s deputies that when NRP officers approached the car, Dodd picked up a bag from under Stackpole’s feet and told Oldaker to hide it, officers said.

During the same traffic stop, while officers were making contact with the car, Tee El Dodd, 32, of Grafton, began walking his motorcycle around the officers’ cruiser appearing to be trying to rush away from the scene, according to a criminal complaint.

NRP officers then told Tee Dodd to stop and park the motorcycle and took the keys out of it when he did so, officers said. Tee Dodd was asked to step off the motorcycle, and officers prepared to perform a frisk on him, asking if he had a firearm, according to the complaint.

Elizabeth Oldaker

Tee Dodd did not answer, only began reaching for his waistband, and NRP officers told him to stop and not reach for anything while attempting to stop him from reaching for anything near his waist, officers said.

An officer said he could see a firearm, so officers then pinned Tee Dodd against a police cruiser, according to the complaint. Tee Dodd resisted despite being given orders to give officers his hands, according to the complaint. During the struggle, one officers shouted “gun,” to inform other officers there was a firearm present, officers said.

Despite having two officers attempting to restrain him and verbally informing him to surrender, Tee Dodd continued to fight back; but officers were able to gain control of his firearm during the struggle, according to the complaint.

Tee Dodd

NRP officers then warned Tee Dodd he would be pepper sprayed if he continued resisting, but he did not comply with officers’ requests and an officer sprayed him in the face, officers said. After being pepper sprayed, Tee Dodd was taken to the ground, but he continued to fight back until officers were able to force handcuffs onto him, according to the complaint.

When officers searched Dodd, they found digital scales, packaging materials, 5.56 grams of a white crystal-like substance which field-test positive for methamphetamine, seven Klonopin .5 mg pills and five 1 mg Klonopin pills, officer said.

Oldaker, Stackpole and Sharon Dodd are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

Tee Dodd is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.