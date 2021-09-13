4 individuals charged after multi-agency drug search in Westover results in narcotics being found

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Four individuals have been charged after a multi-agency drug search in Westover resulted in narcotics being found.

Henry Kennedy and Davida Reed

On Sept. 11, officers with the Westover Police Department alongside officers with the Granville Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Dunkard Avenue in Morgantown “in reference to the distribution of narcotics being sold,” according to a criminal complaint.

While executing the warrant, officers located Henry Kennedy, 27, of Detroit, Michigan; Latasha Santos-Robinson, 27, and Jack Robinson, 31, both of Westover; and Davida Reed, 28. All of them were detained, officers said.

During the search, officers found approximated 6 ounces of meth, 5.5 ounces of crack rock cocaine, less than an ounce of marijuana, a set of digital scales and $3,638 in cash, according to the complaint.

Latasha Santos-Robinson and Jack Robinson

Kennedy and Reed have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $55,000 bond.

Robinson and Santos Robinson have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.