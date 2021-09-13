4 individuals charged after multi-agency drug search in Westover results in narcotics being found

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Four individuals have been charged after a multi-agency drug search in Westover resulted in narcotics being found.
On Sept. 11, officers with the Westover Police Department alongside officers with the Granville Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Dunkard Avenue in Morgantown “in reference to the distribution of narcotics being sold,” according to a criminal complaint.
While executing the warrant, officers located Henry Kennedy, 27, of Detroit, Michigan; Latasha Santos-Robinson, 27, and Jack Robinson, 31, both of Westover; and Davida Reed, 28. All of them were detained, officers said.
During the search, officers found approximated 6 ounces of meth, 5.5 ounces of crack rock cocaine, less than an ounce of marijuana, a set of digital scales and $3,638 in cash, according to the complaint.
Kennedy and Reed have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $55,000 bond.
Robinson and Santos Robinson have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.