4 individuals charged after traveling out of state to purchase narcotics to sell within W.Va. borders, deputies say

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — Four individuals have been charged after traveling out of state to purchase narcotics to sell within W.Va. borders, deputies said.

Joshua Davis

On May 1, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were traveling on Dogtown Road near Reedsville when they observed a blue Dodge Ram with an improperly displayed W.Va. registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies saw that “the characters of the plate were peeling off and not clearly legible,” and then performed a traffic stop on the truck, deputies said.

Bethany Taylor

At that point, deputies identified the vehicle’s driver as Joshua Davis, 33, of Rowlesburg; and the truck’s other occupants as Bethany Taylor, 33, or Arthurdale; Mary Corby, 26, of Masontown; Dalton Buckingham, 27, of Tunnelton; and an unnamed fifth individual, according to the complaint.

While the traffic stop was conducted, deputies had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff around the vehicle, during which the K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, deputies said.

Mary Corby

Deputies then performed a search of the vehicle, during which they found 6.89 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of methamphetamine, sets of digital scales, bags, $2,221 in U.S. currency, as well as “multiple devices used to consume controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Taylor was in possession of all of the controlled substances, however, after deputies interviewed each of the vehicle’s occupants, they stated that they “passed their controlled substances to Taylor so she could hide them,” officers said.

Dalton Buckingham

Also during the interview, deputies learned that Taylor, Corby, Buckingham and the unnamed individual “had just returned from a trip to Fresno California,” during which they had picked “up a quantity of controlled substance[s],” according to the complaint.

Davis picked them up “after they dropped their vehicle off to an unknown person in Fairmont,” deputies said.

Deputies also learned that “Taylor and Buckingham were compensated for their participation,” according to the complaint.

Taylor, Corby, Buckingham and Davis have been charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.