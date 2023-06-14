FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four additional people were charged with murder on June 14, 2023 as part of a homicide investigation stemming from a motorcycle gang-related shooting on Sept. 9, 2022.

According to a release from Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, Jonathan Biller, 42; Derek Clem, 28; Dane Hull, 27; and Austin Mullins, 26, were arrested and charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony early Wednesday morning.

Derek Clem Jonathan Biller Austin Mullins The mug photo for Hull was not available as he is not in the West Virginia jail system because he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Pittsburgh, PA, according to Sheriff Riffle.

In total, the release said that law enforcement executed seven search warrants in four counties as part of the investigation.

John Wolfe

The release also said that John Wolfe, 33, was already arrested and charged with murder in the same case. According to the criminal complaint against Wolfe that 12 News obtained in October 2022, Wolfe is a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club and planned and initiated to shoot and kill Henry Silver on Sept. 9, 2022.

The victim was believed to be in a relationship with Wolfe’s significant other, court documents say. After an altercation, Wolfe made a phone call and two men arrived to the apartment where the fight took place, including a man wearing a ski mask who then shot Silver, the complaint said. The man in the ski mask, the man who arrived with him, and Wolfe all fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to court documents.

That complaint also said that prior to the incident, Wolfe “had a meeting […] with at least five other individuals where a statement indicates that Henry Silver was discussed,” and that “five of the people present at the meeting were wearing Pagan’s Motorcycle Club cuts upon arriving.”

In addition to the five charged with first degree murder, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department release said that Mark Smith, 44, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, and Nicholas Littleton was arrested for fleeing and obstructing.

The release said that there may be additional charges in the future. The following of those arrested were listed in the WV Division of Corrections system at the time of publication:

Jonathan Biller – Tygart Valley Regional Jail – No bond

Derek Clem – Central Regional Jail – No bond

Austin Mullins – North Central Regional Jail – Bond not listed

John Wolfe – North Central Regional Jail – No bond

Mark Smith – North Central Regional Jail – $100,000 bond

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Fairmont Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, West Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and Marion and Monongalia Departments of Homeland Security all assisted in executing the search warrants, the release said.