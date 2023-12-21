FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four people have received drug charges after deputies found fentanyl while assisting in the arrest of a man wanted in Monongalia County for attempted murder.

On Dec. 20, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were assisting U.S. Marshals in arresting Tre Waddy for a warrant issued out of Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

At the residence where Waddy was arrested, deputies located Cindy Vennis, 48, of Morgantown; Deron Yarrell, 27, of Bluefield; Valerie Heaster, 29, of Morgantown; and Chelsi Pope, 30; and observed “drug paraphernalia in plain view,” deputies said.

Cindy Vennis Deron Yarrell Valerie Heaster

After a search warrant was obtained for the residence, deputies located 3.7 ounces of fentanyl in 34 individually packaged bags containing approximately 12.9 grams each, with the rest of the fentanyl “packaged in bulk,” according to the complaint.

Deputies also located packaging material, sets of digital scales, $6,008 in U.S. currency and two 9mm handguns, one of which was confirmed as stolen, deputies said.

Vennis, Yarrell, Heaster and Pope have been charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail

Editor’s note: A photo of Chelsi Pope was not available at the time of publication.