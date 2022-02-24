FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Four people have been charged after officers find drugs during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

On Feb. 22, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed a gray 2017 Ford Focus “sitting stationary before a known drug residence” in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, officers noticed the vehicle’s registration was expired and followed the vehicle one it left, performing a traffic stop on East Grafton Road a short time later, officers said.

Krista Hamrick

Kayla Bolyard

At that time, officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Krista Hamrick, 34; Chandler Lenhart, 30; Joshua Cale, 31; and Kayla Bolyard, 34, officers said.

Officers had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in “a positive indication to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle,” and all four individuals were removed at that time, according to the complaint.

Chandler Lenhart

Brian Cale

A search of the vehicle was conducted, during which time, officers located a bag of presumed methamphetamine and a set of scales inside of a backpack which Cale claimed ownership of, officers said.

Cale, Hamrick, Lenhart and Bolyard have been charged with conspiracy to violate drugs laws. Additionally, Cale has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.