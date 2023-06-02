HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four people have been charged following a series of controlled meth buys in Ritchie County.

David Melott

On Friday, May 12, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department began working with a confidential informant (CI) to perform the controlled buys, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they learned during an investigation that David Melott, 58, of Ellenboro, was possibly selling meth from his home.

Casey Owens

The CI was asked to purchase 14 grams of meth from Melott for $300, and after doing so, the CI stated that another individual, identified as Casey Owens, 30, of Ellenboro, was at the residence with Melott, according to the complaint.

On Wednesday, the CI met with Melott and Owens again in order to buy meth for $300, deputies said.

In a separate series of buys, on Saturday, May 13, deputies met with a CI in order to learn more about meth being trafficked, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven McElfresh

During a different investigation, members of the Ritchie County Drug Task Force learned that Steven McElfresh, 36, of Cairo, “was possibly trafficking methamphetamine from his residence,” deputies said.

The CI was given $400 to purchase meth from McElfresh, and after the exchange for 28 grams of meth, deputies met with the CI at a secure location, according to the complaint.

Crystal George

On Wednesday, May 17, another buy was performed with McElfresh “from his ‘personal’ stash” for $100, according to a separate complaint.

On Wednesday, the CI purchased another 28 grams of meth from McElfresh for $300, during which time deputies learned that Crystal George, 44, of Clarksburg, “worked in concert to distribute methamphetamine in the jurisdiction of Ritchie County,” a complaint states.

Melott, Owens, McElfresh and George have each been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and distribution of methamphetamine. All are being held in North Central Regional Jail.