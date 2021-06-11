4 people charged after traffic stop in Fairmont results in officers finding drugs

Ernest Marshall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Four individuals have been charged after a traffic stop in Fairmont resulted in officers finding a large amount of drugs.

On June 6, officers with the Fairmont Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle to take an individual “into custody on existing warrants for attempted murder,” and other charges stemming from an incident on May 21, according to a criminal complaint.

Kelly Vause

During the stop, officers also came in contact with Ernest Marshall, 36, of Fairmont; DaNaesha King, 18, of Detroit, Mich.; and Kelly Vause, 39, of Florence, S.C., officers said.

DaNaesha King

In the vehicle, in plain view, officers saw “multiple bags of white powdery substances,” and officers later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers found a set of digital scales, 29 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, a “large amount” of cash and a set of digital scales, officers said.

Marshall, King, and Vause have been charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.