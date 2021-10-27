4 people charged in July 4 overdose death in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Four people have been charged as the result of a man’s overdose death in Morgantown.

On or around the morning of July 4, Jessie Young Jr. was with three individuals, at a residence on Gem Street in Morgantown, when he died from an overdose of cocaine and alcohol, according to multiple criminal complaints filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

Deaven Lamb

Deputies identified the three individuals as the apartment’s residents, Mikkel McDougal, 40; and Sarah Sherman, 34, both of Morgantown, as well as a man visiting the home, Deaven Lamb (under the alias Denver Lamb), 29, of Salem, according to the complaint.

During an interview, Sherman told deputies that Young was “provided with controlled substances by” McDougal and Lamb, according to each of the individual complaints for Lamb, McDougal and Sherman.

Young then used the substances while in the presence of Lamb, Sherman and McDougal, at which point, Young overdosed “and none of these three individuals … provided medical aid or tried to get medical treatment for the victim,” deputies said.

Sarah Sherman

The complaints then state that, several hours after Young’s death, Young’s body was loaded into the backseat area of a 2017 Buick Regal sedan bearing the W.Va. registration of 2XA742 by Lamb, McDougal and Sherman, as well as a fourth individual identified as Isaiah Antonk, 26, of Morgantown.

McDougal and Sherman then drove the Buick containing Young’s body in the back seat, while Lamb and Antonk traveled in an additional vehicle where they met at a hillside near the roadway on Dry Run Road in Morgantown where the four individuals “stage[ed] the scene and assist[ed] the vehicle containing the body off the road,” deputies said.

At that point, Lamb, McDougal, Sherman and Antonk left the scene in the second vehicle, their complaints state.

During an interview, Antonk “admitted he was aware of Young’s death after the fact and that he aided co-conspirators with concealing the body,” and cell phone records obtained from devices owned by Lamb and McDougal corroborated the statements, deputies said.

Isaiah Antonk

Antonk was then taken into custody and charged with concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently out on $50,000 bond.

According to a Sept. 15 press release, McDougal was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is out on bond.

However, on that date, deputies were still on the lookout for Lamb and Sherman who had warrants out for their arrest in connection to the July 4 incident, according to the release.

Later that day, Lamb was found and taken into custody. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

On Sept. 17, Sherman was taken into custody. She is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $65,012 bond.

*McDougal’s is not pictured due to being bonded out before 12 News could acquire her image from the jail.