4 Preston County residents indicted on federal fraud charges involving faked vehicle accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four Preston County residents are facing federal wire fraud charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

The four people are charged in an eight-count indictment involving wire fraud. Those charged are:

Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg

Dustin Miller, 41, of Reedsville

Markitta Miller, 28, of Reedsville

Stacey Moreland, 34, of Tunnelton

The four are accused of working together to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims, according to a news release from Ihlenfeld’s office. The crimes allegedly occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston counties.

Each of the four accused face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

The ATF and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated the case.