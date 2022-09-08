Perry Setler. Photo provided by Setler’s family and edited by WBOY with Canva.

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four years later, a Grafton man’s homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.

The family of Perry Setler sent 12 News a flyer offering $3,000 to anyone who helps the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office get a conviction.

Setler was found in a wooded area near his home in Grafton’s Parkview neighborhood dead from a gunshot wound on July 3, 2018. His death was ruled a homicide by the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information can call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 304-265-3428 or any other law enforcement agency.