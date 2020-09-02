5 north central WV residents indicted on federal firearm charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Five West Virginia residents are facing federal charges involving firearms, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

A federal grand jury sitting in Clarksburg indicted the following people on various firearms violations in separate indictments:

Cheyann Hammonds, 25, of Morgantown

Andrew Packard, 30, of Morgantown

Mark Riffle, 31, of Clarksburg

Willie Robinson, Jr., 62, of Fairmont

Damon Sturgeon, 41, of Mannington

Hammonds is accused of making false statements in the fall of 2016 when trying to by two 9mm handguns.

Packard is charged with possessing a collection of handguns, rifles and shotguns in April 2018, which was illegal because he was an “unlawful user of a controlled substance.”

In May 2019, Riffle illegally possessed seven handguns, rifles and shotguns. Riffle was prohibited from having firearms after being convicted on a drug charge in 2013.

Robinson Jr., who is prohibited from possessing firearms following a 2011 drug conviction, is accused of having two shotguns, one an illegal short-barreled shot gun, in February 2019.

Sturgeon is accused of manufacturing and possessing an unregistered firearm in January 2019. He was one of two men arrested after sheriff’s deputies found the men passed out in a pickup truck with a backpack full of pipebombs.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated all five cases. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in the Riffle investigation. The Morgantown Police Department assisted in the Packard investigation. The Fairmont Police Department assisted in the Robinson investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mannington Police Department assisted in the Sturgeon case.