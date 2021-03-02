59-year-old Upshur County woman charged with sex abuse

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Buckhannon woman following allegations that she sexually abused a young boy.

Barbara Mitchell

The boy reported the abuse to a parent, who then alerted State Police. The victim was able to describe the abuse to an interviewer from the Mountain Cap Child Advocacy Center.

When questioned by troopers, Barbara Mitchell, 59, admitted to abusing the child while bathing him and then telling him not to tell anyone what had happened, according to her criminal complaint. Mitchell also told troopers that she had watched the boy multiple times and that the abuse only happened once, the complaint said.

Mitchell is charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.