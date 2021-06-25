5th member of Harrison County drug ring pleads guilty to federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man has admitted to federal drug and firearms charges, stemming from Harrison County, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

David Deberry

David Deberry, 34, of Terra Alta, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm as Felon.” Deberry admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere. Deberry, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a .45 caliber pistol in January 2018 in Marion County.

Deberry faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the conspiracy charge and faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

Deberry was indicted, along with six others, in November 2020. John Palmer, 57 of Lore City, Oh., Mark Yatulchik of Shinnston, Kaylie Jones of Wallace and Amber Ramos of Hepzibah have already pleaded guilty in the case. Brandy Hanshaw of Lumberport and Jeremy Moser of Shinnston are the other two who were indicted.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley presided over Friday’s plea hearing.

Deberry is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting his federal sentence.