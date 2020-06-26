6 people indicted on federal drug charges in north central West Virginia

Joseph Hobbs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal grand jury has issued a superseding indictment against six people on a series of drug charges.

Steven Denkenberger Jr.

Joseph Hobbs, Steven Denkenberger Jr., James Audia II, David Monroe, Ashley Bennett and Charles Gaines Jr. are accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine hydrochloride, fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Court documents allege that the group conspired to sell the drugs between October 2019 and February 2020 in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Lewis counties, and elsewhere.

David Monroe

Additionally, Denkenberger is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hobbs is charged with distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute heroin; unlawful possession of a firearm; and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Charles Gaines Jr.

Meanwhile, Monroe is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; and unlawful possession of a firearm. Audia is charged with distribution of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Gaines is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Bennett is charged with distribution of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug-involved premises.