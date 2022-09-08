CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office has released its list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.

Sex crimes

Roger Cain

Roger Cain of Gypsy was indicted for one count of First Degree Sexual Abuse and one count of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust. According to court documents, Cain subjected a woman and an underage girl “to sexual contact without consent” in December 2021. Cain was charged in January 2022 after the teen disclosed the information in an interview at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

Jacob Elza of Shinnston was indicted for two counts of Distribution and Exhibiting of Material Depicting Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and one count of Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Aubrey Greathouse

Aubrey Greathouse of Littlehouse was indicted for one count of Distribution of Obscene Matter to a Minor. Court documents said that Greathouse, who was a physical trainer contracted to Marion County Schools, allegedly gave a teenage girl a ride home after a football game and showed her an obscene photo of a man. She was charged in October 2021.

Henry Palek of Morgantown was indicted for one count of Possession of Material Visually Depicting Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. He was arrested and charged in August 2021 after Yahoo! complained that he had sent child sexual abuse material over email.

Violent crimes

Robert Brockington

Nathan Balf of Monessen, Pennsylvania was indicted for one count of Malicious Assault.

Jimmy Blake of Gypsy was indicted for one count of Strangulation, one of Domestic Battery, and one of Domestic Assault.

William Blake of Salem was indicted for four counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.

Robert Brockington of Clarksburg was indicted for three counts of Malicious Assault. He was arrested in February 2022 after he allegedly beat a man, including stomping on his head, so badly that the man was left on a feeding tube.

John Grega of Clarksburg was indicted for one count of Strangulation and one count of Second Offense Domestic Battery.

Paul Hardman

Paul Hardman of Lost Creek was indicted for one count of Attempted First Degree Arson. Hardman was charged in June 2021 after he set items on fire inside a garage while he was allegedly under the influence of narcotics, according to court documents.

Charles Hawkins of Stonewood was indicted for one count of First Degree Arson.

Shaun Hickman of Shinnston was indicted for one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference.

Brandon Hunt of Enterprise was indicted for one count of First Degree Arson. Hunt was taken into custody in November 2021 after he turned himself in as a suspect in an October house fire investigation.

Dale Lowther

Both Jacob Hudson and Robert Littles of Clarksburg were indicted for one count of Malicious Assault and one of Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault.

Dale Lowther of Mount Clare was indicted for one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference, one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Causing Property Damage and one count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Harrison County deputies arrested Lowther after he allegedly stole an F150 from Salem and fled from deputies for more than 11 miles in January 2022.

Dekota Murphy of Clarksburg was indicted for one count of Malicious Assault and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault.

Dalton Richards

Dalton Richards was indicted for one count of Malicious Assault, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Domestic Assault. Richards was arrested in South Carolina in November 2021 after he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in Stonewood.

Crimes involving children

Matthew Burton



Matthew Burton of Clarksburg was indicted for one count of Delivery of Controlled Substance to a Person Under the Age of 18 Years and one count of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. Burton was arrested after a 15-year-old boy allegedly overdosed after being exposed to meth and possible fentanyl in his vehicle. Court documents reported that the teen told deputies Burton “had taken him to a gas station near Anmoore and asked him if ‘he wanted to try something.’”

Amanda Finch and Thomas Wright, both of Meadowbrook, were each indicted for two counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. They were charged in November 2021 after they allegedly posted videos of two children on a Russian website. A recorded stream of the platform showed people attempting to sexually exploit the children and one of the children playing with a kitchen knife, according to court documents.

Amanda Finch

Thomas Wright

Jennifer Lynch

Howard Lynch

Howard and Jennifer Lynch of Wallace were each indicated for three counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. The couple was charged in September 2021 after law enforcement found three children in their home who were “frequently left unsupervised” alongside knives, a propane torch, a smoking pipe and illegal substances that were within reach of the children, according to court documents.

Morgan McNeil was indicted for one count of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. McNeil was arrested in May 2021 and admitted that she had smoked meth in a vehicle while a 4-year-old child was in the back seat.

Drugs

Jackie Cain of Bridgeport and David Spring of West Milford were each indicted for one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, one count of Conspiracy to Deliver Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Controlled Substance. The pair was arrested after police found multiple drugs during a vehicle search in March 2022.

Jackie Cain

David Spring

William Glover

Jerri Lucente

William Kevin Glover of Clarksburg was indicted for three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Jerri Lucente of Clarksburg was indicted for two counts. They were arrested following a drug bust in Clarksburg that yielded a pistol, 95 grams of methamphetamine, 44 grams of fentanyl powder, 21 grams of fentanyl in pill form and 19 grams of marijuana in January 2022, according to court documents.

Augustus Gray

Guy Chaney of Lumberport was indicted for eight counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Clayton Gooden of Clarksburg was indicted for one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and one count of Obstructing an Officer.

Darrell Washington

Augustus Gray and Darrell Washington, both from Pennsylvania, were each indicted for one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance and First Offense Shoplifting Value of Merchandise Exceeds $500. Washington was also indicted for one count of Obstructing Law Enforcement Officer. The pair was charged after a January 2022 search of their Morgantown Super 8 Motel room yielded multiple drugs, including fentanyl and marijuana. Gray received additional charges in August in Marion County after West Virginia State Troopers executed a search warrant on a home in Fairmont.

Robert McCulley

Robert McCulley of Lost Creek was indicted for one count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and one of Driving a Vehicle While in an Impaired State. McCulley was arrested in December 2021 after he was involved in a car accident while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. West Virginia State Police Troopers recovered a bag that had been in the vehicle that contained marijuana, THC products and paraphernalia.

Jermaine Moore

Jermaine Moore of Detroit, Michigan was indicted for one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and one count of Obstructing an Officer. He and another person were arrested in March 2022. According to court documents, they attempted to flush fentanyl down the toilet prior to a search warrant being executed on a Clarksburg home.

Allen Stubblefield of Bridgeport was indicted for one count of Delivery of a Controlled substance.

Todd Young of Clarksburg was indicted for three counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. He was arrested in July 2021 after he passed out in his car at a gas station, leading deputies to find multiple drugs, guns and ammunition.

The full list of September indictments for Harrison County can be viewed here.