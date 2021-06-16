67-year-old Woman charged after allegedly firing shots at man in Lewis County property dispute

ORLANDO, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly firing shots at a man in Lewis County.

On June 15, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a report of a property dispute with shots fired on Pine Run Road in Orlando, according to a criminal complaint.

Lola Lawson

Upon speaking with the victim of the incident, troopers were told that Lola Lawson, 67, of Orlando, “approached him with a firearm,” while he was clearing brush on his right-of-way, troopers said.

The victim stated that Lawson “advised him that he needed to go home and that she would shoot him,” at which point, Lawson “fired one shot that struck the ground a few feet to [the victim’s] right,” according to the complaint.

When troopers arrived at Lawson’s residence, she “admitted to approaching [the victim] with a firearm, but denied shooting at him,” troopers said.

Upon observing a firearm in Lawson’s residence, which was a .22 rifle with a wood stock, black barrel and no scope as described by the victim, troopers observed “a spent cartridge was stuck in the action of the weapon,” according to the complaint.

At that time, when troopers attempted to receive further statements from Lawson, she requested a lawyer, troopers said.

Lawson has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.