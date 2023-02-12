MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a shooting that occurred in Mill Creek Saturday.

According to a Facebook post made by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 11, an officer responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting incident at Railroad Avenue in Mill Creek.

The victim, Sharon L. Moss, said to officials that she was checking on a noise she heard outside of her home when, as she was stepping out the front door, “she heard a ‘bang’ and saw a flash of light,” the post said. After retreating back inside, she called 911 and tended to her right arm, which had been shot. Moss was stabilized by Randolph County EMS then treated and released from the Davis Medical Center.

A bullet fragment was later discovered as more officers from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police secured the area.

“The investigation is being handled by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and is on-going at this time,” the post said

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting incident to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 304-636-2111 or the Randolph County 911 NON-EMERGENCY number at 304-636-2000.