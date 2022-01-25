6th member of 7-person Harrison County drug ring gets 8 year prison sentence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley has sentenced the sixth member of a seven-person Harrison County drug ring to federal prison.

Keeley sentenced Jeremy Moser, 41 of Shinnston, to more than eight years(97 months) behind bars for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Moser pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Moser admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

Moser was indicted, along with six others, in November 2020.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the ring.

Already sentenced in the case are:

David Deberry – 14 years

Mark Yatulchik – more the 12 years(151 months)

John Palmer – more than 5 years(63 months)

Kaylie Jones – 5 years

Amber Ramos – more than 3 years(37 months)

Brandy Hanshaw is set to be sentenced later this year.