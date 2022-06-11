CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 76 people were indicted by the Marion County grand jury during the June 2022 term, including those charged with murder, sexual abuse, child neglect and delivery of a controlled substance.

Treciton Monteon

24-year-old Treciton Monteon of Baxter was indicted for murder in the 1st degree; use of firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying concealed firearm by prohibited person. Monteon was taken into custody in January 2022, after the shooting and killing of Austin Summers. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with no bond.

James Treece

39-year-old James Treece of Fairmont was indicted for attempted first degree murder and third or subsequent offense domestic battery. Treece was charged in December 2021 after he attempted to flee the scene. He struck the victim 10 times with a rubber mallet. The result was the victim’s skull fracturing as well “multiple welts, cuts and bruises on her back, head and on her left eye,” causing the victim to lose consciousness. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.

Carol Jones

58-year-old Carol Jones of Smithton, Pa. was indicted for the financial exploitation of an elderly person. As the caretaker of the victim, Jones used the victim’s checkbook and credit card, which were meant to be used to pay for authorized items, to purchase items that had not been authorized by the victim. By her arrest in April 2022, Jones ultimately spent more than $2,500 of the victim’s money. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,500 bond.

David Jarvis

43-year-old David Jarvis of Mannington was indicted for fleeing in a motor vehicle in reckless disregard for the safety of others; false evidences; forgery of title and registration; firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Jarvis had previously been indicted in February 2022 for attempted burglary; threats of terrorist acts; use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Jarvis is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $75,012.

Lisa Gonzales

36-year-old Lisa Gonzales of Fairmont was indicted for child neglect creating risk of injury. Gonzales was arrested in December 2020 after officers found her children with “head lice so severe that they were losing their hair and beginning to bleed from the scalp.” Her residence was also found to contain used needles, burned foils, a drink cooler filled with needles and used drug paraphernalia. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.

Mishawn Gordon

34-year-old Mishawn Gordon of Fairmont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl); delivery of more than 1 gram but less than 5 grams Fentanyl; delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school; delivery of 5 grams or more of Fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver (Meth); conspiracy to manufacture, transport into the state, deliver or possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of Meth; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl; possession of 5 grams or more of Fentanyl; conspiracy to commit a felony controlled substance offense; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of firearm by prohibited person.

Nathaniel Courtney Tolliver

Arrested alongside Gordon was Nathaniel Courtney Tolliver, 21, of Fairmont. Tolliver was indicted for possession with intent to deliver meth; conspiracy to manufacture, transport into the state, deliver or possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of Meth; possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl; possession of 5 grams or more of Fentanyl; conspiracy to commit a felony controlled substance offense; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of firearm by prohibited person. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.

La’Varrin Covington-Huguely

33-year-old La’Varrin Huguely of Detroit, Mich. was indicted for delivery of Fentanyl less than 1 gram and possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl more than 5 grams. Huguely was charged in January 2022 after a “source” reported his activities. Huguely was then put under covert observation where he was recorded selling Fentanyl. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Isolene Brown

Isolene Brown of Farmington was indicted for conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of Meth.; possession with intent to deliver Meth.; conspiracy to commit a felony controlled substance offense; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into the state or possession of 5 grams of Fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Crack Cocaine). Police searched Brown’s residence in September 2021 after receiving a call that stated that Brown was “smoking heroin and blowing it into a juvenile child’s face.” She was found passed out on the couch in possession of various drugs and $160 cash. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Jason Scruggs

39-year-old Jason Scruggs of Detroit, Mich. was indicted for conspiracy to manufacture deliver or possess with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of Meth.; possession with intent to deliver Meth.; conspiracy to commit a felony controlled substance offense; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into the state or possession of 5 grams of Fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Crack Cocaine). In April 2021, Scruggs was found with “approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine after a police pursuit through Fairmont.” After “wrecking out at the 132 exit off ramp” during the pursuit, Scruggs, among other occupants of the vehicle, fled on foot and was quickly apprehended. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.





(From left to right) Levi Carpenter, John Crowin, Brianna Judy

34-year-old Levi Carpenter of Fairmont was indicted for escape as well as forgery, uttering and conspiracy.

42-year-old John Corwin of Rivesville was indicted for Burglary.

32-year-old Brianna Judy is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail. She has been indicted for conspiracy to commit a felony controlled substance offense; delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death; failure to render aid; conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and obstructing an officer.

49-year-old Robert Edward Bowman of Farmington was indicted for malicious wounding; robbery and assault in commission of felony. Bowman was first taken into custody in December 2018.

Also indicted were:

Samuel Martino, 47, of Farmington Strangulation Domestic battery third offense



Brandon Wilfong-Willard, 29, of Fairmont Strangulation



Robert Allen Bowman, 34, of Fairmont Sexual abuse in the first degree Use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct Distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct



Gerhard Fischer, 49, of Morgantown Battery on health care provider, law enforcement officer or emergency medical service personnel 2nd offense



Chadwick Colasessano, 48, of Farmington Domestic battery, third or subsequent offense



Danielle Palmer, 30, of Fairmont Child neglect creating risk of injury



Kathryn Stewart, 63, of Fairmont Child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury



Thomas Bock, 55, of Fairmont Burglary



Kenneth Martin, 45, of Farmington Conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of Meth. Possession with intent to deliver Meth. Conspiracy to commit a felony controlled substance offense Unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into the state or possession of 5 grams of Fentanyl Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Crack Cocaine).



A full list of the indictments can be found below.