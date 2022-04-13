MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight people have been arrested as the result of task force members executing search warrants at multiple residences in Monongalia County.

On April 11, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police’s Special Response Team and the Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response Team executed search warrants on two residences and a vehicle located in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

One residence was located at 938 Fortney St. and the other was at 32 Frolic Lane; the vehicle searched was a dark gray Chrysler Voyager, task members said.

During the investigation, task force members found that multiple individuals “conspired together to further the sale of controlled substances in Monongalia County,” and located “in excess of $25,000 cash, two pistols, in excess of 400 grams of methamphetamine and in excess of 200 grams of fentanyl,” according to the complaint.

Those charged during the search are as follows:

Alexis Ward, 28, of West Bloomfield, Michigan. She is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. There is no image available for Ward.

Jaron Blackwell, 29, of Detroit, Michigan. He is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Michael Robinson-Brown, 23, of Detroit, Michigan. He is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Lemonte Jackson, 24, of Detroit, Michigan. He is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Jakylah Woodruff, 23, of Detroit, Michigan. She is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. There is no image available for Woodruff.

Cody Smouse, 25, of Morgantown. He is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Orlando Williams, 27, of Harrison Township, Michigan. He is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Tyrone Smith, 24, of Harrison Township, Michigan. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Each individual is being held in North Central Regional Jail.