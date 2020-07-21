8 individuals facing charges following several drug investigations in Lewis Co.; 6 still at large

WESTON, W.Va. – Eight individuals are facing charges following drug investigations in Lewis County, and six of those individuals are still at large, deputies said.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a release on Tuesday morning stating that eight individuals have been the subject of criminal investigations stemming from illicit drug activity within Lewis County. Those individuals, their age and the charge(s) they are facing are listed below:

Carley Debarr, 38, (Misdemeanor – Possession x 2 – Methamphetamine) Crystal Taylor, 37, (Misdemeanor – Possession – Marijuana) Sean Francis, 29, (Felony – Delivery – Methamphetamine) Dillard Henline, 30, (Felony – Delivery/Conspiracy – Methamphetamine) Virginia Lusk, 46, (Felony – Delivery – Methamphetamine) Trinity Smarr, 32, (Felony – Delivery/Conspiracy – Methamphetamine) Keisha Fisher, 33, (Felony – Delivery/Conspiracy – Methamphetamine) Shaylen Butcher, 21, (Misdemeanor – Delivery of an Imitation Substance)

Of these eight individuals, only two, Francis and Smarr, are currently accounted for in or custody, according to deputies. Debarr, Taylor, Henline, Lusk, Fisher and Butcher are still at large, deputies said. Deputies are urging anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the six individuals to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251.

Trinity Smarr

Deputies said that the vast majority of information concerning the accused came by way of concerned citizens. Several of the investigations have been pending since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated. Deputies said the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Charleston, WV Office provided assistance on many of the investigations.

Note – Smarr’s mugshot was the only mugshot available at the time this article was written