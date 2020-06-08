9 Buckhannon residents facing drug charges after task force officers serve search warrant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Nine individuals have been arrested on drug charges after several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at a residence in Buckhannon on Friday, according to a series of criminal complaints.

The criminal complaints stated that on June 5, officers with the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit, Buckhannon Police Department, Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police served a search warrant at a residence on Cooper Street in Buckhannon. Task force officers said that nine individuals were detained as they were identified as tenants of the residence.

The complaints stated that upon completion of the search, officers located multiple scales with white residue along with multiple unused baggies, vials and containers commonly used to package and distribute controlled substances. Law enforcement also located multiple small baggies of methamphetamine, one large bag of methamphetamine, multiple packages of marijuana, multiple unidentified pills, one small bag containing brown powder and one small bag with a “dark, almost black crushed-up rock.” The complaints stated that officers also located what is believed to be a ledger used to document drug transactions along with cash.

Listed below are the individuals who have been arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance:

Courtney Carrier, 33, of Buckhannon

Lita Smallwood, 34, of Buckhannon

Brandon Scott, 35, of Buckhannon

Isiah Edmond, 24, of Buckhannon

Tiler Marteney, 27, of Buckhannon

David Mayo, 39, of Buckhannon

William McCauley, 34, of Buckhannon

Kayla Miller, 29, of Buckhannon

James Perednas, 30 of Buckhannon