9th member of 17 person Morgantown drug ring pleads guilty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is the latest person to admit to his role in a Morgantown drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Andrew Benson

In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Andrew Benson, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Cocaine Base.” Benson admitted to working with others to distribute the drugs from March 2018 to September 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Benson faces up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentence.

Eight other people indicted for various roles in the drug ring have pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the ring.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.