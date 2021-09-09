9th member of Detroit-to-Morgantown drug ring gets federal sentence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Morgantown man, Thursday, to 13 months in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns, 35 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.” Burns admitted to using a phone to help sell fentanyl, cocaine base, and heroin in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Burns was one of 17 people initially indicted for their alleged roles in the ring. Of the 17, 16 have pleaded guilty, nine have been sentenced, seven are awaiting sentencing and one person was found not guilty at trial.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the ring.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Burns remains in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.