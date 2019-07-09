Morgantown man scheduled to be in Michigan court on Thursday on sexual conduct charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges out of Michigan for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

David Beckner, 51, of Morgantown, was arraigned on Thursday, June 27, on eight criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly sexually abusing a teen girl in 2006 and 2007 in Otsego County, Michigan according to Richard Treusch, Otsego County assistant prosecutor.

Treusch said the official complaint by Michigan State Police was filed June 13 for sex offenses committed upon a teen in Otsego County.

“Our office has charged David Beckner with seven counts of CSC 3rd degree and one count of CSC 4th degree, for seven sexual penetrations and one touching of a minor child who was a student of Beckner’s at the time their relationship began,” said Treusch.

According to the Michigan State Police, Beckner worked for the Grace Baptist Church from September 2004 until June 2007 before moving out of state.

Treusch said, the charges carry a 15-year sentence with mandatory AIDS/STD testing and DNA to be taken upon arrest.

Beckner’s case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Otsego Court at 1:30 p.m. July 11.