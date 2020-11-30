Additional information released in Salem bank robbery

SALEM, W.Va. — More information has been given on a man charged with robbing a bank in Salem on Nov. 17.

On Nov. 17, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Summit Bank in Salem in reference to a bank robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon viewing surveillance footage from the incident, deputies observed a “male dressed in camouflage clothing wearing a mask with a surgical mask over the mask” while brandishing a handgun, deputies said.

Clinton Utter

The male, identified as Clinton Utter, 43, of West Milford, then “used zip ties to restrain 5 bank employees,” after which he stole a silver Chevrolet Blazer from one of the employees and fled from the bank “stealing approx. $69,100.00 from the bank in cash,” according to the complaint.

Utter later abandoned the Blazer near Cherry Camp Road, and deputies learned that Utter drives a black Chevrolet Silverado, which deputies later found footage of that vehicle fleeing from the Cherry Camp area, deputies said.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for Utter’s residence located in West Milford, and during that search, deputies found “zip ties used at the bank” and approximately $35,000 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Later, deputies said that “consensual recording were obstained of the defendant [Utter] stating he robbed the bank in Salem.”

Utter has been charged with bank robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.