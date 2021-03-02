Albright woman charged after leading state troopers on a vehicle pursuit through Kingwood

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — An Albright woman has been charged after leading state troopers on a vehicle pursuit through Kingwood.

On Feb. 26, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Sandy Bottom Road near Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, troopers were informed that a Subaru had been “driving on the roadway for several hours” and “was parking in driveways,” troopers said.

Faith Belcher

When troopers arrived on scene, they observed the Subaru parked at the entrance of an abandoned mine on Dogtown Road, at which point they made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Faith Belcher, 24, of Albright, according to the complaint.

Troopers were informed of an active Capias for Belcher and returned to the vehicle, asking her to exit, but Belcher “turned her vehicle back on [and] drove away,” at which point troopers returned to their cruiser and began a pursuit, troopers said.

The pursuit went on Dogtown Road, where Belcher exceeded 20 miles over the speed limit and “drove past several vehicles while traveling at a high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.

After reaching the end of a cleared section of a wooded area off of Sandy Bottom Road, Belcher came to a stop and “then began to flee on foot” … “after being given commands to stop,” troopers said.

Belcher has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.