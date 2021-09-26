‘All-out manhunt’ underway after Florida deputy shot

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article included a suspect that was distributed in error by law enforcement.

UPDATE (Sept. 26, 2021, 6:24 p.m.)

The West Virginia Fusion Center from the department of homeland security is asking residents to be on the lookout for a fugitive from Florida. Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Also, the WV Fusion Center said that it believes Mcdowell may be seeking medical attention out of state, so it has put out a be on the lookout advisory for the Mountain State.

Law enforcement are still on the lookout for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell

ORIGINAL (Sept. 24, 2021, 6:39 a.m.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot early Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The deputy, who works for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, was shot during a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Ashley Spicer. The deputy is being treated at a hospital in Jacksonville.

Spicer says authorities are now on the lookout for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, who has been named a suspect in the case, according to NBC affiliate WTLV.

(Photo released by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office)

“I don’t know the details but our deputy was shot a couple times by this man and we just need to find him,” Spicer said.

According to Spicer, there was another person in the vehicle during the traffic stop. She says that person is cooperating, which is how they determined their suspect.

She added that the sheriff’s office has helicopters, drones and dogs out searching for McDowell. The Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are helping as well, but Spicer says they need the community’s help to find him “as soon as possible.”

“I would call it an all-out manhunt,” she said. “We have so many agencies involved.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.