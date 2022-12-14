UPDATE: (3:00 P.M. Dec. 14, 2022) – A West Virginia woman is in custody in Kentucky following an Amber Alert and police chase.

According to the Winchester, Kentucky, Police Department, Shana Carf is charged with multiple counts after an Amber Alert was issued for her 6-year-old daughter Mila Carf, who is now “safe and sound.”

The charges against Carf include: Fleeing/Evading Police – 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); five counts of Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer – 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree; five counts of Assault – 2nd Degree – of a Police Officer; four counts of Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Reckless Driving; Failure of a Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance; and No Operator’s License.

West Virginia State Police says Carf lost custody of Mila in Cabell County, West Virginia, and was supposed to turn her over to CPS custody, but fled before CPS could take custody of the girl.

Winchester PD says officers apprehended Carf after a brief chase on I-64, in which she allegedly struck multiple WPD cruisers and a Kentucky State Police cruiser.

The WVSP, KSP, WPD, FBI and Clark County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the investigation, WPD says.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Cabell County, West Virginia.

Mila was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and athletic shoes.

They may be traveling in a white 2014 4 door Toyota Corolla, West Virginia registration 33G810. The child is believed to be in grave danger. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mila Carf, please contact The West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778, or your local 911.

“Just some things that we were told and relayed to us – some messages and comments that were made by the mother – she could potentially be harmed and that’s why we’re working as hard as we can,” says West Virginia State Police Sgt. B.K. Wellman.

If you have information, call 911 or the West Virginia State Police.