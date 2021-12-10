Officials search for inmate escaped from Huttonsville Correctional Center

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. — Timothy Nantz, 42, has escaped from the Huttonsville Prison farm in Randolph County.

Nantz, a Morgantown native, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Timothy Nantz

He was originally arrested for child endangerment after he was found ramming his truck into a car while his children were with him back in September of 2019. Nantz’s listed offenses include gross neglect of a child creating risk of injury or death in March, 2021 and escape from custody of division of corrections in July, 2021.

People in the area are asked to lock doors to vehicles and houses. If Nantz is seen, call 911.