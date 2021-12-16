Another Houston man pleads guilty in Texas-to-Morgantown drug operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another Texas man has admitted to his role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, that spanned from Texas to Morgantown, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jeffrey Howard, 24 of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Thursday. Howard admitted to having methamphetamine in Monongalia County in September 2019.

Jeffrey Howard

Howard was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation. Several of Howard’s co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty in the case. For more coverage on the drug ring, click here.

Howard faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting his federal sentence.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task forces have members from the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.