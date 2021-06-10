Another Summers County firefighter arrested in wake of Fire Chief scandal

HINTON, WV (WNVS) — Another man is arrested in connection to the arrest of Summers County Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Cale.

Robert Bennett Jr. was arrested on sexual abuse and sexual assault charges on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. According to court documents, Bennett was hanging out with Cale. While they were together, the two minor victims were with them, and they were all allegedly fully naked. Cale reportedly told the victims to “go play” with Bennett. The minor victims then allegedly preformed sexual acts on Bennett. Court documents state the men were also drinking at the time of the incident.

Bennett also allegedly touched the victims in private areas. He reportedly told police he had images of child pornography that he also allegedly distributed, including photos of the victims.

Police said Bennett is also a volunteer firefighter for the Summers County Fire Department, as well as a 911 dispatcher for Summers County.

Bennett is charged with sexual assault first degree, sexual abuse first degree and possession of child pornography minors and sex. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $152,000 cash only bond.