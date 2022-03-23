CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of a Marion County man over his conviction related to a 2018 motorcycle club slaying.

In September 2018, James Vincent, who was the president of the Fairmont chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, learned that Luka Grabb had plans to rob him.

Grabb was summoned to Vincent’s home, where David Uphold, Russell Kirk, Charles and Vernon Carpenter, and others were gathered. When Grabb arrived, he and Vincent got in an argument, leading Vincent to shoot Grabb five times. While Grabb was lying on the ground after being shot, Uphold hit him several times, before helping the others dump Grabb’s body on a nearby roadside.

Vincent and Uphold were then “hosed off” in Vincent’s garage, before Uphold took a three-hour shower in Vincent’s bathroom. That’s where law enforcement officers found Uphold later that evening.

David Uphold

All five men were charged with first-degree murder, malicious assault, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

At trial, Uphold was acquitted on the murder charge, but found guilty on the two other charges.

At the end of his trial, Uphold made a motion for a new trial on the malicious assault charge, claiming that the evidence used to convict him was based on lies from Kirk. That motion was denied by the circuit court.

James Vincent

Uphold then appealed to the state supreme court, which on Wednesday, agreed with the circuit court’s decision and upheld Uphold’s convictions. You can read the court’s full opinion here.

Uphold remains in the custody of the West Virginia Division of Corrections, which lists his projected release date as April 2026.

Vincent was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy and malicious assault. He is being held in the Huttonsville Correctional Center, with his next parole hearing scheduled for 2036.

Russell Kirk pleaded guilty to malicious assault and conspiracy; Charles Carpenter pleaded guilty to malicious assault and conspiracy; and Vernon Carpenter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Russell Kirk, Charles Carpenter & Vernon Carpenter

Vernon Carpenter is serving a sentence in the Denmar Correctional Center, with a projected release date of 2026.

Neither Kirk or Charles Carpenter are listed as being held in a West Virginia prison or jail.